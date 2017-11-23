100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free?
Thursday 23 Nov 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Exeter Community Centre
17 St. Davids Hill
Exeter
EX4 3RG
Event information
Thursday 23 Nov 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
23-11-2017 19:0023-11-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: 100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free? Exeter Community Centre, 17 St. Davids Hill, EX4 3RG SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW