SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free?

Add to Calendar 23-11-2017 19:00 23-11-2017 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free? Exeter Community Centre, 17 St. Davids Hill, EX4 3RG SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links