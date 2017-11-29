Let's shake the magic money tree - The fight against austerity
Wednesday 29 Nov 2017 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Cathays Community Centre
Cathays Terrace
Cardiff
CF24 4HX
Event information
Wednesday 29 Nov 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
29-11-2017 19:3029-11-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Let's shake the magic money tree - The fight against austerity Cathays Community Centre, Cathays Terrace, CF24 4HX SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW