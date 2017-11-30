Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights with Judith Orr

Thursday 30 Nov 2017 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU
Event information
Thursday 30 Nov 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 30-11-2017 19:30 30-11-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights with Judith Orr The Round Chapel, 2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd), E5 0PU SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Hackney
The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.