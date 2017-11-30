Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

100 years on - Why do we celebrate the Russian revolution?

Thursday 30 Nov 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
Ship St
Brighton
BN1 1AF
Event information
Thursday 30 Nov 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 30-11-2017 19:30 30-11-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years on - Why do we celebrate the Russian revolution? Friends Meeting House, Ship St, BN1 1AF SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Brighton
Friends Meeting House
Ship St
Brighton
BN1 1AF
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.