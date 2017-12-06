Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights with Judith Orr

Wednesday 6 Dec 2017 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Somerstown Community Centre
River's St
Portsmouth
PO5 4EZ
Event information
Wednesday 6 Dec 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 06-12-2017 19:30 06-12-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights with Judith Orr Somerstown Community Centre, River's St, PO5 4EZ SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Portsmouth
Somerstown Community Centre
River's St
Portsmouth
PO5 4EZ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.