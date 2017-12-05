Socialist Worker
Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights with Judith Orr

Tuesday 5 Dec 2017 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Central United Reformed Church
60 Norfolk St (near Crucible Theatre)
Sheffield
S1 2JB
Event information
Sheffield: City Centre
