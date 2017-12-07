Socialist Worker
Sexism and the system - The fight for womens liberation

Thursday 7 Dec 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Chesterfield Library
New Beetwell St
Chesterfield
S40 1QN
(please enter via Cafe Browser)
