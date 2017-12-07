Curry for Calais Thursday 7 Dec 2017 7:30pm Stand Up To Racism Star of India 875 High Road Leytonstone London E11 1HR

Star of India 875 High Road Leytonstone London E11 1HR

Join us at our fundraising dinner for Care4Calais winter appeal.

Tickets:

Waged £15

Unwaged £10

Food will be via a buffet.

Drinks are available from the bar.

Messenger us for tickets.

Venue: Star of India

875 High Road, Leytonstone, E11 1HR

There are currently around 1,000 victims of war sleeping rough in northern France. Stand up to Racism and Care4Calais are working together to raise funds and essentials for these refugees, and are taking them over in a convoy on Saturday 9th December.

If anyone wants to join in, please email info@standuptoracism.org.uk with "Winter Appeal" in the subject line.

For more information email wfsutr@gmail.com.

The British Government has failed miserably to carry out its responsibilities to refugees, who are living in terrible conditions across northern France with no access to winter clothing, adequate food or other daily essentials.