SWP Branch Meeting: Capitalism and technology - Is a robot after your job?

Add to Calendar 25-01-2018 19:00 25-01-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Capitalism and technology - Is a robot after your job? Glyde House, Little Horton Lane (opposite the ice rink), BD5 0BQ SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links