Sexism and the system - The fight for womens liberation
Wednesday 24 Jan 2018 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Talbot Lane Methodist Church Centre
Moorgate St
Rotherham
S60 2EY
Event information
Wednesday 24 Jan 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
24-01-2018 19:0024-01-2018 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Sexism and the system - The fight for womens liberation Talbot Lane Methodist Church Centre, Moorgate St, S60 2EY SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW