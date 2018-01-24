Socialist Worker
Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'

Wednesday 24 Jan 2018 7:00pm

Unite Against Facism

University of Edinburgh
Lecture Theatre 5
Appleton Tower
Edinburgh
EH8 9YL

Co-Hosted by Unite Against Fascism

