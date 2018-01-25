Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'

Thursday 25 Jan 2018 7:00pm

Stand Up To Racism

With David Rosenberg, Naima Omar, Fatima Hersi, Toufik Kacimi, Claudia Webbe

Islington Town Hall
Committee Room 1
Upper St
London
N1 2UD

Co-Hosted by Unite Against Fascism

Event information
Thursday 25 Jan 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 25-01-2018 19:00 25-01-2018 21:00 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!' <p>Co-Hosted by Unite Against Fascism</p> Islington Town Hall, Committee Room 1, N1 2UD Stand Up To Racism DD/MM/YYYY
London: Islington
Islington Town Hall
Committee Room 1
Upper St
London
N1 2UD
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.