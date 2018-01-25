Stand Up To Racism: Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'

Add to Calendar 25-01-2018 19:00 25-01-2018 21:00 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!' <p>Co-Hosted by Unite Against Fascism</p> Islington Town Hall, Committee Room 1, N1 2UD Stand Up To Racism

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links