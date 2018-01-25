Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'
Thursday 25 Jan 2018 7:00pm
Stand Up To Racism
With David Rosenberg, Naima Omar, Fatima Hersi, Toufik Kacimi, Claudia Webbe
Islington Town Hall
Committee Room 1
Upper St
London
N1 2UD
Co-Hosted by Unite Against Fascism
Event information
