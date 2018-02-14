We need to talk about Donald - one year into the Trump presidency
Wednesday 14 Feb 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
William Morris Community Centre
6-8 Greenleaf Rd
Walthamstow
London
E17 6QQ
Event information
Wednesday 14 Feb 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
14-02-2018 19:3014-02-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: We need to talk about Donald - one year into the Trump presidency William Morris Community Centre, 6-8 Greenleaf Rd, E17 6QQ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW