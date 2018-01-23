Socialist Worker
Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'

Tuesday 23 Jan 2018 7:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

With David Rosenberg, Isobel Kingscott, Jane Loftus, Nahella Ashraf

Halkevi Community Centre
33 Dalston Ln
London
E8 2PE

Co Hosted by Unite Against Fascism

Event information
