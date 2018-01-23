Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'
Tuesday 23 Jan 2018 7:30pm
Stand Up To Racism
With David Rosenberg, Isobel Kingscott, Jane Loftus, Nahella Ashraf
Halkevi Community Centre
33 Dalston Ln
London
E8 2PE
Co Hosted by Unite Against Fascism
