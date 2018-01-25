Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'

Thursday 25 Jan 2018 7:00pm

Unite Against Facism

The Hornby Library
Central Library
William Brown St
Liverpool
L3 8EW

Co Hosted by Stand Up To Racism

Event information
Thursday 25 Jan 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 25-01-2018 19:00 25-01-2018 21:00 Europe/London Unite Against Facism: Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!' <p>Co Hosted by Stand Up To Racism</p> The Hornby Library, Central Library, L3 8EW Unite Against Facism DD/MM/YYYY
Liverpool
The Hornby Library
Central Library
William Brown St
Liverpool
L3 8EW
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.