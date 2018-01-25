Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'
Thursday 25 Jan 2018 7:00pm
Unite Against Facism
The Hornby Library
Central Library
William Brown St
Liverpool
L3 8EW
Co Hosted by Stand Up To Racism
Event information
Thursday 25 Jan 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
25-01-2018 19:0025-01-2018 21:00Europe/LondonUnite Against Facism: Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'<p>Co Hosted by Stand Up To Racism</p> The Hornby Library, Central Library, L3 8EW Unite Against FacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW