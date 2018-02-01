Socialist Worker

Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'

Thursday 1 Feb 2018 7:00pm

Stand Up To Racism

St Peter's House Chaplaincy
Precinct Centre,
Oxford Road
Manchester
M13 9GH

Co Hosted by Unite Against Fascism

