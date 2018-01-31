Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights Judith Orr

Wednesday 31 Jan 2018 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Glyde House
Little Horton Lane (opposite the ice rink)
Bradford
BD5 0BQ
Event information
Wednesday 31 Jan 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 31-01-2018 19:00 31-01-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights Judith Orr Glyde House, Little Horton Lane (opposite the ice rink), BD5 0BQ SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Bradford
Glyde House
Little Horton Lane (opposite the ice rink)
Bradford
BD5 0BQ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.