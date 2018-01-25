Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'
Thursday 25 Jan 2018 6:00pm
Stand Up To Racism
Mill Hill Chapel
City Square,
Leeds
LS1 5EB
Co Hosted by Unite Against Fascism
Event information
Thursday 25 Jan 2018 6:00pm
Add to Calendar
25-01-2018 18:0025-01-2018 20:00Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: Holocaust Memorial Day - Why we say 'Never Again!'<p>Co Hosted by Unite Against Fascism</p> Mill Hill Chapel, City Square,, LS1 5EB Stand Up To RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW