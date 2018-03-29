Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights with Judith Orr
Thursday 29 Mar 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Oyster Room
Hythe Community Centre
Colchester
CO1 2FG
Event information
Thursday 29 Mar 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
29-03-2018 19:3029-03-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights with Judith Orr Oyster Room, Hythe Community Centre, CO1 2FG SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW