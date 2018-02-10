Stand Up To Racism - Trade Union Conference

Saturday 10 Feb 2018 10:00am

Stand Up To Racism

With Margaret Greer, Claude Moraes, Mark Rowe, Lee Barron, Clare Moseley, Wilf Sullivan, Weyman Bennett

NEU Hamilton House Mabledon Place London WC1H 9BD

Join us at the Stand Up to Racism Trade Union conference to an anti-racist message into the workplace. Workshops include:

• Challenging migrant charges in the NHS

• Educating against hate in our schools and colleges

• Solidarity with refugees

• Organising migrant workers

• Brexit and the free movement of labour: tackling the myths about immigration

• Fighting Islamophobia and institutional racism

• A briefing on the Football Lads Alliance

• Mobilising for the 17 March national demo

Speakers include:

Margaret Greer, Unison national equalities officer; Claude Moraes, Labour MEP; Mark Rowe, FBU North West secretary; Lee Barron, Midlands TUC regional secretary; Clare Moseley, Care4Calais; Wilf Sullivan, TUC race equality officer; Weyman Bennett, Stand Up To Racism joint convenor.

The Tories are trying to use EU nationals as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations. Migrant workers, refugees and Muslims are constantly being scapegoated by politicians and the right wing press. We are repeatedly told that migrants and refugees are to blame for undermining wages and overstretching public services when in reality austerity is to blame.

Black and Asian people face constant discrimination in employment and the everyday reality of institutional racism. Working class communities must stand united together. But the Tories, much of the media, UKIP and the far right have all set out to divide us.

The trade unions are the bedrock of the anti-racist movement. We want to build on the great work that the trade unions are doing. Come to the conference and join in the debate about how we give confidence to anti-racists in every workplace.