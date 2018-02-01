Add to Calendar
01-02-2018 19:0001-02-2018 21:00Europe/LondonMovement: Grenfell: How can we get justice?<p><a href='http://i614.photobucket.com/albums/tt229/cob4lt/J4G%20meeting.jpg?t=1516108992' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='http://i614.photobucket.com/albums/tt229/cob4lt/J4G%20meeting.jpg?t=1516108992' /></a></p>
<p> </p>
<p> </p>
<p>Called by Justice4Grenfell</p>
<p>justice4grenfell.org</p>
<p>@officialJ4G</p>
<p> </p> Maxilla Hall Social Club, 2 Maxilla Walk, W10 6NQ MovementDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW