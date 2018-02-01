Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Grenfell: How can we get justice?

Thursday 1 Feb 2018 7:00pm

Movement

Maxilla Hall Social Club
2 Maxilla Walk
London
W10 6NQ

 

 

Called by Justice4Grenfell

justice4grenfell.org

@officialJ4G

 

Event information
Thursday 1 Feb 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 01-02-2018 19:00 01-02-2018 21:00 Europe/London Movement: Grenfell: How can we get justice? <p><a href='http://i614.photobucket.com/albums/tt229/cob4lt/J4G%20meeting.jpg?t=1516108992' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='http://i614.photobucket.com/albums/tt229/cob4lt/J4G%20meeting.jpg?t=1516108992' /></a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>Called by Justice4Grenfell</p> <p>justice4grenfell.org</p> <p>@officialJ4G</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> Maxilla Hall Social Club, 2 Maxilla Walk, W10 6NQ Movement DD/MM/YYYY
London
Maxilla Hall Social Club
2 Maxilla Walk
London
W10 6NQ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.