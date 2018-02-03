Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Emergency Demonstration - NHS in Crisis: Fix It Now!

Saturday 3 Feb 2018 12:00 noon

Gower Street
London
WC1E 6HG

The #NHSWinterCrisis has now descended into a perpetual year round  crisis. A crisis that has brought staff to their knees and patients languishing and even dying in overcrowded waiting rooms and hospital corridors.

It doesn't have to be this way.

When headlines report there is a "third world" crisis in the 6th richest country in the world, let's be clear and call this what it is: an entirely manufactured political crisis by the Tories.

It is time this Government stops blaming patients, nurses, doctors, immigrants, flu and the elderly for their shortcomings. It's time they start listening to the country who is sick of empty promises from the mouths of cowardly politicians. The Tories must heed the call of the public, staff and patients alike who demand that #ourNHS is not only funded properly but brought back into public hands away from the waste and demands of shareholders and bankers' bonuses.

On the 70th year of the NHS we created - we demand that #ourNHS is given back! We must end the NHS crisis now.

Join the demonstration, called by the People's Assembly and Health Campaigns Together, on Saturday 3 February, 2018:

NHS IN CRISIS - FIX IT NOW

March and Demonstration

12pm, Saturday 3 February 

Assemble Gower Street Central London WC1

Check out the Facebook Event here and share widely

 

Saturday 3 Feb 2018 12:00 noon
Gower Street
London
WC1E 6HG
