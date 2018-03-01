Socialist Worker
Booklauch: Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress with Iain Ferguson

Thursday 1 Mar 2018 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

With Iain Ferguson

Brynmill Community Centre
St Albans Rd
Swansea
SA20BP

 

