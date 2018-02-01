SWP Branch Meeting: Hollywood, Trump, sexism and the system - The fight for womens liberation

Add to Calendar 01-02-2018 19:30 01-02-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Hollywood, Trump, sexism and the system - The fight for womens liberation River Lane Centre, River Lane, CB5 8HP SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links