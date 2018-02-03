SWP Public Meeting: The NHS in crisis - How the pursuit of profit wrecks our healthcare

Add to Calendar 03-02-2018 14:00 03-02-2018 16:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: The NHS in crisis - How the pursuit of profit wrecks our healthcare Exeter Community Centre, 17 St. Davids Hill, EX4 3RG SWP Public Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links