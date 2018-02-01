SWP Branch Meeting: What are the prospects for Catalonian independence in 2018?

Add to Calendar 01-02-2018 19:30 01-02-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: What are the prospects for Catalonian independence in 2018? Chesterfield Library, New Beetwell St, S40 1QN SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links