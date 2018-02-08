Add to Calendar 08-02-2018 19:00 08-02-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: William Morris - Victorian artist and revolutionary The Swarthmore Education Centre, 2-7 Woodhouse Square, LS3 1AD SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links