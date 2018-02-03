<p><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/24301099_564262040579638_6865017946901676672_n.jpg?oh=dc9ca89c96bd9ef3bd910973c2b1819f&oe=5AF46770' /></p> <p> </p> <p><span>Stand Up To Racism Scotland Conference</span></p> <p>Speakers include: Richard Leonard (Scottish Labour Party leader), Samena Dean (author of Islamophobia in Edinburgh schools), Amal Azzudin (human rights and social justice activist), Nicola Fisher (EIS union president), Unison national executive member, Aamer Anwar (human rights lawyer), Sandra White (SNP MSP), Catriona Mackay (Perth Against Racism), Show Racism The Red Card, international speakers and more</p> <p>Key themes:</p> <p>Refugees & migrants welcome</p> <p>Defend EU nationals’ rights & freedom of movement</p> <p>Don’t let the racists divide us</p> <p>No to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism</p> <p>Registration 12 to 1pm. Book your conference tickets on Eventbrite: £5 waged, £2 students/ unwaged, refugees free <a href='https://goo.gl/NZVSp1' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>https://goo.gl/NZVSp1</a></p>

Stand Up To Racism: Stand up to Racism Scottish Conference

Add to Calendar 03-02-2018 19:00 03-02-2018 21:00 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: Stand up to Racism Scottish Conference <p><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/24301099_564262040579638_6865017946901676672_n.jpg?oh=dc9ca89c96bd9ef3bd910973c2b1819f&oe=5AF46770' /></p> <p> </p> <p><span>Stand Up To Racism Scotland Conference</span></p> <p>Speakers include: Richard Leonard (Scottish Labour Party leader), Samena Dean (author of Islamophobia in Edinburgh schools), Amal Azzudin (human rights and social justice activist), Nicola Fisher (EIS union president), Unison national executive member, Aamer Anwar (human rights lawyer), Sandra White (SNP MSP), Catriona Mackay (Perth Against Racism), Show Racism The Red Card, international speakers and more</p> <p>Key themes:</p> <p>Refugees & migrants welcome</p> <p>Defend EU nationals’ rights & freedom of movement</p> <p>Don’t let the racists divide us</p> <p>No to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism</p> <p>Registration 12 to 1pm. Book your conference tickets on Eventbrite: £5 waged, £2 students/ unwaged, refugees free <a href='https://goo.gl/NZVSp1' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>https://goo.gl/NZVSp1</a></p> Unison Glasgow City Branch, 84 Bell Street, G1 1LQ Stand Up To Racism

Registration 12 to 1pm. Book your conference tickets on Eventbrite: £5 waged, £2 students/ unwaged, refugees free https://goo.gl/NZVSp1

No to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism

Don’t let the racists divide us

Speakers include: Richard Leonard (Scottish Labour Party leader), Samena Dean (author of Islamophobia in Edinburgh schools), Amal Azzudin (human rights and social justice activist), Nicola Fisher (EIS union president), Unison national executive member, Aamer Anwar (human rights lawyer), Sandra White (SNP MSP), Catriona Mackay (Perth Against Racism), Show Racism The Red Card, international speakers and more

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links