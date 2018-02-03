Speakers include: Richard Leonard (Scottish Labour Party leader), Samena Dean (author of Islamophobia in Edinburgh schools), Amal Azzudin (human rights and social justice activist), Nicola Fisher (EIS union president), Unison national executive member, Aamer Anwar (human rights lawyer), Sandra White (SNP MSP), Catriona Mackay (Perth Against Racism), Show Racism The Red Card, international speakers and more
Key themes:
Refugees & migrants welcome
Defend EU nationals’ rights & freedom of movement
Don’t let the racists divide us
No to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism
Registration 12 to 1pm. Book your conference tickets on Eventbrite: £5 waged, £2 students/ unwaged, refugees free https://goo.gl/NZVSp1
Event information
Saturday 3 Feb 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
03-02-2018 19:0003-02-2018 21:00Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: Stand up to Racism Scottish Conference<p><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/24301099_564262040579638_6865017946901676672_n.jpg?oh=dc9ca89c96bd9ef3bd910973c2b1819f&oe=5AF46770' /></p>
<p> </p>
<p><span>Stand Up To Racism Scotland Conference</span></p>
<p>Speakers include: Richard Leonard (Scottish Labour Party leader), Samena Dean (author of Islamophobia in Edinburgh schools), Amal Azzudin (human rights and social justice activist), Nicola Fisher (EIS union president), Unison national executive member, Aamer Anwar (human rights lawyer), Sandra White (SNP MSP), Catriona Mackay (Perth Against Racism), Show Racism The Red Card, international speakers and more</p>
<p>Key themes:</p>
<p>Refugees & migrants welcome</p>
<p>Defend EU nationals’ rights & freedom of movement</p>
<p>Don’t let the racists divide us</p>
<p>No to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism</p>
<p>Registration 12 to 1pm. Book your conference tickets on Eventbrite: £5 waged, £2 students/ unwaged, refugees free <a href='https://goo.gl/NZVSp1' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>https://goo.gl/NZVSp1</a></p> Unison Glasgow City Branch, 84 Bell Street, G1 1LQ Stand Up To RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW