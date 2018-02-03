Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Stand up to Racism Scottish Conference

Saturday 3 Feb 2018 7:00pm

Stand Up To Racism

Unison Glasgow City Branch
84 Bell Street
Glasgow
G1 1LQ

 

Stand Up To Racism Scotland Conference

Speakers include: Richard Leonard (Scottish Labour Party leader), Samena Dean (author of Islamophobia in Edinburgh schools), Amal Azzudin (human rights and social justice activist), Nicola Fisher (EIS union president), Unison national executive member, Aamer Anwar (human rights lawyer), Sandra White (SNP MSP), Catriona Mackay (Perth Against Racism), Show Racism The Red Card, international speakers and more

Key themes:

Refugees & migrants welcome

Defend EU nationals’ rights & freedom of movement

Don’t let the racists divide us

No to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism

Registration 12 to 1pm. Book your conference tickets on Eventbrite: £5 waged, £2 students/ unwaged, refugees free https://goo.gl/NZVSp1

Saturday 3 Feb 2018 7:00pm
