Stand Together: No to racism and Islamophobia, Football for all

Saturday 24 Mar 2018 12:00 noon

Stand Up To Racism

Venue To Be Confirmed Please check back later

On Saturday 24th March Stand Up To racism will be taking a message of unity and opposition to racism and Islamophobia onto the streets of Birmingham.

On that day the Football Lads Alliance (FLA) has called a demonstration in Birmingham.

We believe there is a real danger that the event could open the door to far right groups, that want to promote racism and Islamophobia.

The FLA linked up with an Islamophobic group, Veterans Against Terrorism (VAT), for a march in Edinburgh in November 2017.

The FLA claims to be against all extremism but in recent months it has had far right speakers on its platforms and promoted Islamophobic events such as an intimidating march by far right extremists against the East London mosque in Tower Hamlets.

Far from opposing extremism the FLA's closed Facebook page continually sees racist and Islamophobic posts, also posts targeting the Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott in the wake of concerns she raised about the group.

We call on all people of good will to stand together in Birmingham against all forms of racism and Islamophobia. We believe that football is for all, women and men, black and white, LGBT and straight, people of all religions and none.

Join us on Sat 24th March: don't let the racists divide us.

