Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights with Judith Orr
Wednesday 7 Feb 2018 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Oxford House
Derbyshire St (opposite Bethnal Green Rd Tesco)
London
E2 6HG
Event information
Wednesday 7 Feb 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
07-02-2018 19:0007-02-2018 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Abortion Wars - The Fight for Reproductive Rights with Judith Orr Oxford House, Derbyshire St (opposite Bethnal Green Rd Tesco), E2 6HG SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW