Some politicians and the right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.
Migrants and refugees are constantly scapegoated.
EU nationals are being used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations.
We’ve seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester.
Institutional racism is expressed through deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and systematic discrimination in employment, education and housing.
In the US we have Trump,his border wall, his Muslim ban – and his expulsion of Latin Americans. In Europe we see the rise of the
Freedom Party in Austria, the Front National in France and the AfD in Germany.
We need a mass movement against racism.
The Stand Up To Racism marches in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on Saturday 17 March (marking UN anti racism day) are an important step in that direction.
Event information
Sunday 18 Feb 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
18-02-2018 19:0018-02-2018 21:00Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: Liverpool Stands Up to Racism<p><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/19554627_1677031262339884_7622979084467179567_n.jpg?oh=00b44f5abd05726a67eeecceb9f9a2dd&oe=5AF47DA8' /></p>
<p> </p>
<p><span>Speakers include:</span></p>
<p>Theresa Griffin Labour MEP;</p>
<p>Moyra Samuels Justice4Grenfell;</p>
<p>Ann O’Byrne Deputy Mayor;</p>
<p>Paula Barker Unison North West Regional Convenor;</p>
<p>Nathalie Nicholas Liverpool City Councillor;</p>
<p>Anna Rothery Liverpool City Councillor;</p>
<p>Nahella Ashraf Stand Up To Racism;</p>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>We face a rise in racism across our society.</li>
<li>Some politicians and the right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.</li>
<li>Migrants and refugees are constantly scapegoated.</li>
<li>EU nationals are being used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations.</li>
<li>We’ve seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester.</li>
<li>Institutional racism is expressed through deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and systematic discrimination in employment, education and housing.</li>
<li>In the US we have Trump,his border wall, his Muslim ban – and his expulsion of Latin Americans. In Europe we see the rise of the</li>
<li>Freedom Party in Austria, the Front National in France and the AfD in Germany.</li>
<li>We need a mass movement against racism.</li>
<li>The Stand Up To Racism marches in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on Saturday 17 March (marking UN anti racism day) are an important step in that direction.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p> Unite Building, Jack Jones House, L3 8EF Stand Up To RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW