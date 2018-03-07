Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The rise of the far right in europe - How can we fight it?

Wednesday 7 Mar 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Birmingham LGBT Centre
38/40 Holloway Circus
Birmingham
B1 1EQ
Event information
Wednesday 7 Mar 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 07-03-2018 19:00 07-03-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The rise of the far right in europe - How can we fight it? Birmingham LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus, B1 1EQ SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Birmingham: City Centre
Birmingham LGBT Centre
38/40 Holloway Circus
Birmingham
B1 1EQ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.