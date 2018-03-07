SWP Branch Meeting: The rise of the far right in europe - How can we fight it?

Add to Calendar 07-03-2018 19:00 07-03-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The rise of the far right in europe - How can we fight it? Birmingham LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus, B1 1EQ SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links