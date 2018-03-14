Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Sexism and the system - The fight for womens liberation

Wednesday 14 Mar 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Priory Rooms
Quaker Meeting House
40 Bull St
Birmingham
B4 6AF
Event information
Wednesday 14 Mar 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 14-03-2018 19:00 14-03-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Sexism and the system - The fight for womens liberation The Priory Rooms, Quaker Meeting House, B4 6AF SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Birmingham: City Centre
The Priory Rooms
Quaker Meeting House
40 Bull St
Birmingham
B4 6AF
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.