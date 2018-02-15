Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later,

SWP Branch Meeting: The blood never dried - The bloody history of The British Empire

Add to Calendar 15-02-2018 18:15 15-02-2018 20:15 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The blood never dried - The bloody history of The British Empire <p>Text Lewis on 07770 923 809 for room details</p> Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links