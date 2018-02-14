SWP Public Meeting: Booklaunch: Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress with Iain Ferguson

Add to Calendar 14-02-2018 18:00 14-02-2018 20:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Booklaunch: Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress with Iain Ferguson Waterstones, 3-7 Union St, AB11 6BG SWP Public Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links