Booklaunch: Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress with Iain Ferguson

Wednesday 14 Feb 2018 6:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Waterstones
3-7 Union St
Aberdeen
AB11 6BG
Event information
Wednesday 14 Feb 2018 6:00pm
Aberdeen
Waterstones
3-7 Union St
Aberdeen
AB11 6BG
