Why is the working class the most revolutionary class?
Wednesday 14 Feb 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre
141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station)
London
SE10 8JA
Event information
Wednesday 14 Feb 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
14-02-2018 19:3014-02-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Why is the working class the most revolutionary class? West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre, 141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station), SE10 8JA SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
London: Lewisham
West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre
141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station)
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW