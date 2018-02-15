SWP Branch Meeting: 170 since the Communist Manifesto - Is Marx still relevant today?

Add to Calendar 15-02-2018 19:00 15-02-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 170 since the Communist Manifesto - Is Marx still relevant today? West End Community Centre, Mackworth Rd (next to Britannia Mill), DE22 3BL SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links