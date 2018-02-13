We face a rise in racism across our society. Some politicians and the right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.
Migrants and refugees are constantly scapegoated.
EU nationals are being used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations.
We’ve seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester.
Institutional racism is expressed through deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and systematic discrimination in employment, education and housing.
In the US we have Trump, his border wall, his Muslim ban – and his expulsion of Latin Americans. In Europe we see the rise of the Freedom Party in Austria, the Front National in France and the AfD in Germany.
We need a mass movement against racism. The Stand Up To Racism marches in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on Saturday 17 March (marking UN anti-racism day) are an important step in that direction.
Come and join the discussion about how we build those marches, and develop a mass movement.
Add to Calendar
13-02-2018 19:0013-02-2018 21:00Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: Bristol Stands Up To Racism<p><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/26731692_1901622680168498_6502003574489973601_n.jpg?oh=5a8382eee12e945695fb9bd88e7d9dc5&oe=5AE9C502' /></p>
<p>[Source:https://www.facebook.com/events/204449356788690/]</p>
<p>Speakers Include:</p>
<p>Roger McKenzie - Unison Deputy General Secretary</p>
<p>Amarjit Singh - CWU National Race Advisory Chair</p>
<p>Nahella Ashraf - Stand Up To Racism</p>
<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/204449356788690/'>Facebook Event</a></p>
Hamilton House, 80 Stokes Croft, BS1 3QY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW