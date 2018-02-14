SWP Branch Meeting: Going beyond the binary - Marxism, gender and trans politics

Add to Calendar 14-02-2018 19:30 14-02-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Going beyond the binary - Marxism, gender and trans politics St John Vianney Church Hall, 386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd), N15 3QH SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links