Going beyond the binary - Marxism, gender and trans liberation
Thursday 22 Feb 2018 6:15pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Text Lewis on 07770 923 809 for room details
Event information
Thursday 22 Feb 2018 6:15pm
Add to Calendar
22-02-2018 18:1522-02-2018 20:15Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Going beyond the binary - Marxism, gender and trans liberation<p>Text Lewis on 07770 923 809 for room details</p> Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW