SWP Branch Meeting: Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress

Add to Calendar 17-02-2018 14:00 17-02-2018 16:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress Exeter Community Centre, 17 St. Davids Hill, EX4 3RG SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links