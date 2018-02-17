Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress

Saturday 17 Feb 2018 2:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Exeter Community Centre
17 St. Davids Hill
Exeter
EX4 3RG
Event information
Saturday 17 Feb 2018 2:00pm
Add to Calendar 17-02-2018 14:00 17-02-2018 16:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress Exeter Community Centre, 17 St. Davids Hill, EX4 3RG SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Exeter
Exeter Community Centre
17 St. Davids Hill
Exeter
EX4 3RG
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.