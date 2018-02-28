We face a rise in racism across our society. Some politicians and the right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.
Migrants and refugees are constantly scapegoated.
EU nationals are being used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations.
We’ve seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester.
Institutional racism is expressed through deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and systematic discrimination in employment, education and housing.
In the US we have Trump, his border wall, his Muslim ban – and his expulsion of Latin Americans. In Europe we see the rise of the Freedom Party in Austria, the Front National in France and the AfD in Germany.
We need a mass movement against racism. The Stand Up To Racism marches in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on Saturday 17 March (marking UN anti-racism day) are an important step in that direction.
Come and join the discussion about how we build those marches, and develop a mass movement.
28-02-2018 19:30
<p>[Source:https://www.facebook.com/events/183365792430614/]</p>
<p><span>Luton Stand Up To Racism presents - </span></p>
<p>Refugees welcome, No to islamophobia - Filmshowing and panel</p>
<p>"Calais Children - a case to answer" - An award winning film by Sue Clayton.</p>
<p>With speakers to be announced.</p>
Facebook event
Luton
Stockwood Hotel
41-43 Stockwood Crescent (enter via London Rd car park)
