York stands up to racism

Wednesday 28 Feb 2018 7:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

Quaker Meeting House Lower Friargate York YO1 9RL

Speakers include:

Justice4Grenfell director Judy Bolton

Janet Alder - Janet's brother Christopher died in police custody in 1998 in Hull

Weyman Bennett - Stand Up to Racism co-convenor

York Labour Party - speaker TBC

We face a rise in racism across our society. Some politicians and right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity. Migrants and refugees are constantly scapegoated. EU nationals are being used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations. We've seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester. Institutional racism is expressed through deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and the systematic discrimination in employment, education and housing. In the US we have Trump, his border wall, his Muslim band - and his expulsion of Latin Americans. In Europe we see the rise of the Freedom Party in Austria, The Front National in France and the AfD in Germany.

We need a mass movement again racism. The Stand Up To Racism marches in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on Saturday 17th March (marking UN anti-racism day) are an important step in that direction. Come and join in the discussion about how build those marches and develop a mass movement.