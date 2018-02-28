Janet Alder - Janet's brother Christopher died in police custody in 1998 in Hull
Weyman Bennett - Stand Up to Racism co-convenor
York Labour Party - speaker TBC
We face a rise in racism across our society. Some politicians and right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity. Migrants and refugees are constantly scapegoated. EU nationals are being used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations. We've seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester. Institutional racism is expressed through deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and the systematic discrimination in employment, education and housing. In the US we have Trump, his border wall, his Muslim band - and his expulsion of Latin Americans. In Europe we see the rise of the Freedom Party in Austria, The Front National in France and the AfD in Germany.
We need a mass movement again racism. The Stand Up To Racism marches in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on Saturday 17th March (marking UN anti-racism day) are an important step in that direction. Come and join in the discussion about how build those marches and develop a mass movement.
Event information
Wednesday 28 Feb 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
28-02-2018 19:3028-02-2018 21:30Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: York stands up to racism<p><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/27332417_1587223274695800_3329398628276418018_n.jpg?oh=c976a1e29dad215e786fbfb0511362d3&oe=5B16EB8B' /></p>
<p><span>Speakers include:</span></p>
<p>Justice4Grenfell director Judy Bolton</p>
<p>Janet Alder - Janet's brother Christopher died in police custody in 1998 in Hull</p>
<p>Weyman Bennett - Stand Up to Racism co-convenor</p>
<p>York Labour Party - speaker TBC</p>
<p>We face a rise in racism across our society. Some politicians and right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity. Migrants and refugees are constantly scapegoated. EU nationals are being used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations. We've seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester. Institutional racism is expressed through deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and the systematic discrimination in employment, education and housing. In the US we have Trump, his border wall, his Muslim band - and his expulsion of Latin Americans. In Europe we see the rise of the Freedom Party in Austria, The Front National in France and the AfD in Germany.</p>
<p>We need a mass movement again racism. The Stand Up To Racism marches in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on Saturday 17th March (marking UN anti-racism day) are an important step in that direction. Come and join in the discussion about how build those marches and develop a mass movement.</p> Quaker Meeting House, Lower Friargate, YO1 9RL Stand Up To RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW