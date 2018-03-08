Going beyond the binary - Marxism, gender and trans liberation
Thursday 8 Mar 2018 7:30pm
SWP Public Meeting
Vauxhall Centre
Johnson Place
Norwich
NR2 2SA
Event information
Thursday 8 Mar 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
08-03-2018 19:3008-03-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: Going beyond the binary - Marxism, gender and trans liberation Vauxhall Centre, Johnson Place, NR2 2SA SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW