Confronting The Rise In Racism Rally

Thursday 1 Mar 2018 7:00pm

Stand Up To Racism

Oxford Town Hall
St Aldate's
Oxford
OX1 1BX

Speakers:

Roger McKenzie - Assistant General Secretary UNISON

Becky Boumelha - Oxford Labour BAME group

Weyman Bennett - Stand Up To Racism

plus report back from SUTR trip to Calais

Organised by Oxford Stand Up To Racism

 

We are facing a massive rise in racism in Britain

and across the globe. Migrants and refugees are being

scapegoated for the effects of austerity, while EU nationals are used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations.

 

The whipping up of anti-Muslim hysteria in the press has led to a

dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester, with visible Muslim women the primary target. Rampant institutional racism is being felt through a spate of deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell and systematic discrimination in employment and Housing.

 

Trump’s Muslim ban, his racist ‘wall’ project and equivocation over

white supremacist and fascist marches have led to a climate of

racism and fear across the US. Theresa May is endorsing Trump's

bigotry by hosting a state visit for him later this year.

 

Meanwhile In Europe, the rise of the Freedom Party in Austria, Front

National in France and AfD in Germany are signs of a resurgence of

the far right which requires a serious and coordinated effort to

turn back.

 

If we are to defeat the rise of racism, we need a united movement of

everyone who opposes it. Join us in discussing how we can confront

the rise in racism and how we can mobilise the biggest numbers

for the national March Against Racism on March 17 when people

across Europe will be standing up to racism and fascism.

