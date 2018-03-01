Confronting The Rise In Racism Rally

Roger McKenzie - Assistant General Secretary UNISON
<p>[Source:https://www.facebook.com/events/1708468905871135/]</p>
<p><span>Speakers: </span></p>
<p>Roger McKenzie - Assistant General Secretary UNISON</p>
<p>Becky Boumelha - Oxford Labour BAME group</p>
<p>Weyman Bennett - Stand Up To Racism</p>
<p>plus report back from SUTR trip to Calais</p>
<p>Organised by Oxford Stand Up To Racism</p>
<p> </p>
<p>We are facing a massive rise in racism in Britain</p>
<p>and across the globe. Migrants and refugees are being</p>
<p>scapegoated for the effects of austerity, while EU nationals are used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations.</p>
<p> </p>
<p>The whipping up of anti-Muslim hysteria in the press has led to a</p>
<p>dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester, with visible Muslim women the primary target. Rampant institutional racism is being felt through a spate of deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell and systematic discrimination in employment and Housing.</p>
<p> </p>
<p>Trump’s Muslim ban, his racist ‘wall’ project and equivocation over</p>
<p>white supremacist and fascist marches have led to a climate of</p>
<p>racism and fear across the US. Theresa May is endorsing Trump's</p>
<p>bigotry by hosting a state visit for him later this year.</p>
<p> </p>
<p>Meanwhile In Europe, the rise of the Freedom Party in Austria, Front</p>
<p>National in France and AfD in Germany are signs of a resurgence of</p>
<p>the far right which requires a serious and coordinated effort to</p>
<p>turn back.</p>
<p> </p>
<p>If we are to defeat the rise of racism, we need a united movement of</p>
<p>everyone who opposes it. Join us in discussing how we can confront</p>
<p>the rise in racism and how we can mobilise the biggest numbers</p>
<p>for the national March Against Racism on March 17 when people</p>
<p>across Europe will be standing up to racism and fascism.</p>
<a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1708468905871135/'>Facebook event</a>
