<p><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/26907867_886285494879120_8257481177285080551_n.jpg?oh=ada792f2ef97284410d605876bec58d8&oe=5B1F30B1' /></p> <p>[Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/188995801835314/]</p> <p><span>Meeting organised by Birmingham - Stand Up To Racism</span></p> <p>Louise Reagan, President NEU NUT Section</p> <p>John Holmwood - co-author Countering extremism in British schools? The truth about the Birmingham Trojan Horse affair</p> <p>Nita Sanghera - UCU NEC</p> <p>Moazzam Begg - CAGE outreach director</p> <p>Dr Antonio Perra MEND</p> <p>Yvette Williams - Justice4Grenfell Coordinator</p> <p>Ian Hodson - BFAWU National President</p> <p>Rob Ferguson - Convenor Newham SUTR co-author 'Prevent: why we should dissent'</p> <p> </p> <p>We face a rise in racism across society. Some politicians and right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.</p> <p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/188995801835314/'>Facebook Event</a></p> <p> </p>

Stand Up To Racism: Islamophobia, Prevent and the Fight Against Racism

Add to Calendar 28-02-2018 19:00 28-02-2018 21:00 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: Islamophobia, Prevent and the Fight Against Racism <p><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/26907867_886285494879120_8257481177285080551_n.jpg?oh=ada792f2ef97284410d605876bec58d8&oe=5B1F30B1' /></p> <p>[Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/188995801835314/]</p> <p><span>Meeting organised by Birmingham - Stand Up To Racism</span></p> <p>Louise Reagan, President NEU NUT Section</p> <p>John Holmwood - co-author Countering extremism in British schools? The truth about the Birmingham Trojan Horse affair</p> <p>Nita Sanghera - UCU NEC</p> <p>Moazzam Begg - CAGE outreach director</p> <p>Dr Antonio Perra MEND</p> <p>Yvette Williams - Justice4Grenfell Coordinator</p> <p>Ian Hodson - BFAWU National President</p> <p>Rob Ferguson - Convenor Newham SUTR co-author 'Prevent: why we should dissent'</p> <p> </p> <p>We face a rise in racism across society. Some politicians and right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.</p> <p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/188995801835314/'>Facebook Event</a></p> <p> </p> The Priory Rooms, Quaker Meeting House, B4 6AF Stand Up To Racism

We face a rise in racism across society. Some politicians and right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.

Rob Ferguson - Convenor Newham SUTR co-author 'Prevent: why we should dissent'

John Holmwood - co-author Countering extremism in British schools? The truth about the Birmingham Trojan Horse affair

Meeting organised by Birmingham - Stand Up To Racism

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links