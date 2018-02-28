Add to Calendar
28-02-2018 19:0028-02-2018 21:00Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: Islamophobia, Prevent and the Fight Against Racism<p><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/26907867_886285494879120_8257481177285080551_n.jpg?oh=ada792f2ef97284410d605876bec58d8&oe=5B1F30B1' /></p>
<p>[Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/188995801835314/]</p>
<p><span>Meeting organised by Birmingham - Stand Up To Racism</span></p>
<p>Louise Reagan, President NEU NUT Section</p>
<p>John Holmwood - co-author Countering extremism in British schools? The truth about the Birmingham Trojan Horse affair</p>
<p>Nita Sanghera - UCU NEC</p>
<p>Moazzam Begg - CAGE outreach director</p>
<p>Dr Antonio Perra MEND</p>
<p>Yvette Williams - Justice4Grenfell Coordinator</p>
<p>Ian Hodson - BFAWU National President</p>
<p>Rob Ferguson - Convenor Newham SUTR co-author 'Prevent: why we should dissent'</p>
<p> </p>
<p>We face a rise in racism across society. Some politicians and right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.</p>
<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/188995801835314/'>Facebook Event</a></p>
<p> </p> The Priory Rooms, Quaker Meeting House, B4 6AF Stand Up To RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW