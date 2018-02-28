Join us for a screening of a film which tells the scandal of 2,000 child refugees who have been denied entry to Britain. Since the Calais jungle was burnt down, they have been left with nowhere to go despite having the legal right to come to Britain We’ll also be discussing refugee solidarity in the local area and the next convoy to Calais. For more on the film go to: calais.gebnet.co.uk
There will also be a Q&A session after the film with the filmmaker and volunteers who have been to Calais. A collection will be taken for Care4Calais on the night.
28-02-2018 19:00 Stand Up To Racism: Filmshowing 'Calais Children - A Case To Answer'
[Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/2109380109283654/]
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2109380109283654/
Backhaus & Co Café, Unit 7, CV1 5ED
