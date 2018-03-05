Islington Stands Up to Racism

Claudia Webbe, Labour Party NEC & Labour councillor • Mohammed Kozbar, Finsbury Park Mosque • Mark Dolan, North London CWU • Nahella Ashraf, Stand Up to Racism and more tbc
We face a rise in racism across our society. Some politicians and the right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.
Migrants and refugees are constantly scapegoated.
EU nationals are being used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations.
We’ve seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester.
Institutional racism is expressed through deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and systematic discrimination in employment, education and housing.
In the US we have Trump, his border wall, his Muslim ban – and his expulsion of Latin Americans. In Europe we see the rise of the Freedom Party in Austria, the Front National in France and the AfD in Germany.
We need a mass movement against racism. The Stand Up To Racism march in London on 17 March (bit.ly/antiracismday18) is an important step in that direction.
Come and join the discussion about how we build those marches, and develop a mass movement against racism
