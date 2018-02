Refugees welcome, No to racism and Islamophobia - Filmshowing and panel

Tuesday 6 Mar 2018 7:00pm

Stand Up To Racism

Deptford Lounge 9 Giffin St London SE8 4RH

South East London Stand Up To Racism present -

Refugees welcome - no to racism and Islamophobia - Film screening and panel discussion



Tuesday 6 March - The Studio, Deptford Lounge SE8 4RJ

Doors 6.45pm for 7pm start.



Accessibility: Level access, accessible toilets and lift available.

More info at: http://deptfordlounge.org.uk/access

Please message the page with any access enquiries.



Speakers include:-

Clare Moseley - Care4Calais

Wilf Sullivan - TUC Race Equality Officer

Naima Omar - Stand Up to Racism

Ahammed Hussain - Lewisham Islamic Centre

Filmmaker Sue Clayton will introduce her award winning film

"Calais Children - a case to answer"

View the trailer here: https://youtu.be/deKVaKTFk6w

We face a rise in racism across our society. Some politicians and the right wing media seek someone to blame for years of austerity.

Migrants and refugees trapped in inhuman conditions are constantly held up as scapegoats. In France refugees are facing daily harassment from the police while they are also battling the winter weather to survive.

EU nationals are being used as bargaining chips in Brexit negotiations.

We’ve seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic attacks in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Institutional racism is apparent through deaths in police custody, the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and continuing systematic discrimination in employment, education and housing.

In the US we have Trump, his border wall, his Muslim ban – and his expulsion of Latin Americans. In Europe we see the rise of the Freedom Party in Austria, the Front National in France and the AfD in Germany.

We need a mass movement against racism. The Stand Up To Racism marches in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on Saturday 17 March (marking UN anti-racism day) are an important step in that direction.

Come and join the discussion about how we can stand up for refugees and against racism, how we can build the march in London (https://www.facebook.com/events/124046068281319/), and develop a mass movement against racism.

We will be taking donations for Care4Calais at the meeting - if you can please bring along waterproof walking boots, trousers, waterproof coats or sleeping bags - these are items that are currently most requested by refugees on the ground in Calais.

Facebook event