South London Against Racism

SPEAKERS: Brian Richardson – National Stand Up to RacismMohamed Ahmed Musse – Brixton Hill Islamic Centre Jane Gwynn – Chair RMT Jubilee Line South Jamala Abdullahi – Refugee studies group and London South Bank University student Chaired by Gabriella, south London SUTR Racism is on the rise. Across Europe far right and openly fascist parties are growing. Most recently, a Nigerian migrant was shot by a fascist in Italy amid growing anti-migrant rhetoric fueled by the election campaign. In Britain migrants are being scapegoated for the crisis in the NHS, refugees freeze in Calais ignored by the British government and harassed by the French police, Islamophobia is whipped up by the media. The Police use stop and search to harass black youth and EU citizens are leaving because they are unconvinced by the Government's hollow promises. In the run-up to UN anti-racism day on 17 March, south London Stand up to Racism is holding a rally to mobilise all those in our community who want to fight back against racism. Speakers TBC soon.

Wednesday 7 Mar 2018 6:45pm

London: South

Karibu Centre

7 Gresham Rd

London

SW9 7PH

